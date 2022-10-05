Senior councillors will be asked to endorse a clean air strategy when they meet next week which includes exploring the introduction of a clean air zone in the borough.

The idea – already in place in other areas including Bradford – mean that if you drive in a zone and your vehicle exceeds emission standards, you will be charged.

Calderdale Council’s draft Air Quality Strategy sets out actions the council believes need to be done to improve the quality of air its people breathe.

A briefing paper to Cabinet members argues poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK, with exposure to air pollution leading to a risk of reduced life expectancy.

The strategy will set goals to reduce air pollution, sets out actions which can be taken, emphasises the need to increase awareness of the importance of air quality and suggests ways the design of Calderdale’s physical and natural environment can be used to improve air quality.

It examines ways to reduce pollution from vehicle journeys and looks at health safeguards to protect those whose health is most vulnerable.

Actions suggested range from publishing air quality monitoring results, promoting walking, cycling and public transport and improving local green spaces to de-carbonising the council’s own vehicle fleet, exploring introducing a clean air zone in Calderdale, and establishing a poor air quality “warning” system.

The council’s Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) says air pollution is a serious issue.

“Even though it’s invisible, it’s dangerous – it harms people and our environment,” he said.

“The Air Quality Strategy is about making sure we consider air quality in everything we do – both as a council and a community.”

The Cabinet meeting will take place from 6pm on Monday (October 10) at Halifax Town Hall.

It will also be available to watcha as a webcast on the council’s Public-I channel.