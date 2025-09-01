Clear communication to public 'a must' as Calderdale pyrolysis plant proposals discussed

Calderdale could become home to a pyrolysis plant in a bring in cash and save on costs.

Pyrolysis involves thermal high heat breakdown of materials – in this case plant matter – in the absence of oxygen.

The heat drives off gases and oils and what is left is mostly carbon in the form of char.

Biochar’s difference from better-known charcoal is the higher temperatures used in production and its typically smaller size, Calderdale councillors heard in a presentation from a potential partner in a scheme, representatives from Shropshire County Council – which has already introduced the process, – and Calderdale’s own officers.

Atlas Mill waste and recycling site at Brighouse, where a pyrolysis plan to produce biochar would be established, if the council decides to go ahead

Councillors are keen to ensure the public are fully-informed about the project, they say.

The plans are expected to come before senior councillors before the end of the year.

Scrutiny councillors, who have already considered the issue in a lengthy session, recommend clear messaging to the public including a “one page” type document to allay fears which might arise.

In particular, that the process is not incineration and it would not be an incinerator, nor would potentially noxious materials be used in the plant, they said.

Atlas Mill at Brighouse is the centre identified as the likeliest site, and a detailed crunching of the numbers will go before cabinet councillors in a full business case as the council will have to borrow to fund the plant.

The plan could reduce the annual £240,000 cost of disposing of the borough’s green waste and produce saleable commodities, among the financial benefits, the councillors heard.

Options including the council running the plant alone or in partnership with a company on a 75 per cent council/25 per cent company stakeholding is suggested.

Depending on the quality of the biochar, it has a range of uses including animal feed, building materials, soil improvements and water filtration, councillors heard.

Place Scrutiny Board chair Coun Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley) said messaging would be important as people googling “pyrolysis” would come across items which have been put through some plants including tyres, electronics and plastics.

Councillors were told these will not form part of the Calderdale plan or process, which would involve green waste.

Nor was the process incineration, they heard.