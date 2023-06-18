Councillor Jane Scullion has been handed the new county-wide role as part of a special portfolio to champion green and environmental matters by West Yorkshire metro Mayor Tracy Brabin.

Coun Scullion said West Yorkshire had pledged to deliver a Net Zero carbon economy by 2038 – over a decade ahead of Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because whether we’re breathing in polluted air, fixing up our home or business after a now yearly flood, or paying sky-high energy bills at the end of the month, we’re all living with the damaging effects of climate change and our over-reliance on fossil fuels.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, takes on a West Yorkshire regional climate portfolio

“To green our region and tackle the cost of living crisis at source, we urgently need to invest in the clean transport, renewable energies and green jobs of the future, as we continue to make thousands of homes warmer and hundreds of businesses cleaner and cheaper to run,” she said.

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddendenfoot) was speaking at Mayor Brabin’s launch of five regional missions aimed at boosting progress on jobs, housing, transport, climate and crime.

Unveiling The West Yorkshire Plan – a series of long-term solutions aimed at tackling insecure work, expensive housing, unreliable public transport, the effects of climate change and crime – the Mayor said these five areas, agreed in partnership with the public, private and charity sector, will be targeted for sweeping investments until 2040, as part of a wider plan to build a “brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Brabin said: “These five missions will form the building blocks of a stronger, happier, better-connected, greener and safer West Yorkshire.

Unveiling The West Yorkshire Plan: Tracy Brabin

“Together, they will focus minds and allow us to transform lives across the region, as we work to deliver a brighter West Yorkshire that works for all,” she said.

She was joined at the launch in Leeds by West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, as well as the five West Yorkshire council leaders including Coun Scullion.