The application process was highly competitive with 75 local authorities of all shapes and sizes expressing an interest to be part of the scheme.

The LCE Programme will work with 21 successful local authorities including Hebden Royd and Todmorden to help them deliver high-quality public engagement projects in their climate decision-making, in a way that benefits both them and their local communities.

Staff from both Hebden Royd and Todmorden Town Councils will receive an intensive package of training, mentoring and peer learning to get them up to speed with the latest thinking on involving the public in helping shape the action we need to take locally to meet net zero targets.

Climate training success for Hebden Royd and Todmorden Town Councils

The ambition is for the two councils to work together on a joint public engagement climate project after taking part in the LCE Programme.

Councillor Nikki Harvey, Chair of Hebden Royd's Climate Emergency Committee said: "We can only be successful in tackling the climate end biodiversity crises if we involve local people in helping to come up with solutions that will work locally. And by working together as neighbouring Town Councils we can have greater impact too. Being accepted onto this programme is great news for the Upper Valley."

Councillor The Revd. G Kent, Chair of Todmorden Town Council's Climate Emergency Committee said: "This is great news as we further develop the ideas and proposals we have already worked on with many people in the town. Both our towns have committed and informed people about the climate emergency and what action we can take, so working together will certainly help with our plans.”