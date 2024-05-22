Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community group in Sowerby Bridge is aiming to appoint a litter-picking champion in every street of the town.

LitterfreeSB carry out group litter picks twice a month and through their Champions initiative, say they want to mobilise a home-front of volunteers to carry out impromptu ‘guerilla picks’ on their own doorsteps.

“This ground-breaking campaign has already had a great impact on the quality ofour local environment,” chairperson Judith Brundell said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The number of people willing to pick up a stick and hoop to tackle the problem head-on has been impressive but more are still needed if we are to achieve a truly litter-free town.

LitterfreeSB on a previous clean-up

"With the help of our funders, we provide our champions with litter-picking sticks, hoops and refuse sacks.

"We also have also made special arrangements with the council for collections, making it really easy for volunteers to significantly improve the environmentaround their own homes - with very little effort!”

LitterfreeSB and Friends of Crow Wood Park, both from Sowerby Bridge, have been shortlisted in this year's BBC Radio Leeds, Make a Difference Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both groups were nominated by local residents in the BBC's Green Category of their prestigious annual awards.

"We are absolutely delighted to receive this recognition for our efforts in making CrowWood Park a clean, and green space for all to enjoy," said Bob Galtrey.

Judith Brundell, of LitterfreeSB, said: "Nature will largely look after itself if we give it a chance and don't abuse it.

"Keeping our town and countryside free of litter is something we take very seriously in Sowerby Bridge and our group is very proud to take an active part in this tradition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers from Friends of Crow Wood Park carry out an exhaustive programme of maintenance and improvement.

They have introduced picnic tables and raised flower beds in addition to planting over 1,500 trees, making the park a wonderful place for locals and their families to visit. They have also been awarded Level Five, Yorkshire in Bloom’s highest merit and, in recent years, have created a woodland walk path, refurbished the park’s petanque area, installed a life-saving defibrillator and provided wreaths for the park entrance war memorial.

Their most recent achievement was to secure the substantial funding needed for refurbishment of the park’s highly popular tennis courts.

Coffee mornings and social evenings in the pavilion also provide a vital focal point for the Sowerby Bridge community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad