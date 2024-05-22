Community group aims to appoint litter-picking champion for every street in Sowerby Bridge
LitterfreeSB carry out group litter picks twice a month and through their Champions initiative, say they want to mobilise a home-front of volunteers to carry out impromptu ‘guerilla picks’ on their own doorsteps.
“This ground-breaking campaign has already had a great impact on the quality ofour local environment,” chairperson Judith Brundell said.
“The number of people willing to pick up a stick and hoop to tackle the problem head-on has been impressive but more are still needed if we are to achieve a truly litter-free town.
"With the help of our funders, we provide our champions with litter-picking sticks, hoops and refuse sacks.
"We also have also made special arrangements with the council for collections, making it really easy for volunteers to significantly improve the environmentaround their own homes - with very little effort!”
LitterfreeSB and Friends of Crow Wood Park, both from Sowerby Bridge, have been shortlisted in this year's BBC Radio Leeds, Make a Difference Awards.
Both groups were nominated by local residents in the BBC's Green Category of their prestigious annual awards.
"We are absolutely delighted to receive this recognition for our efforts in making CrowWood Park a clean, and green space for all to enjoy," said Bob Galtrey.
Judith Brundell, of LitterfreeSB, said: "Nature will largely look after itself if we give it a chance and don't abuse it.
"Keeping our town and countryside free of litter is something we take very seriously in Sowerby Bridge and our group is very proud to take an active part in this tradition."
Volunteers from Friends of Crow Wood Park carry out an exhaustive programme of maintenance and improvement.
They have introduced picnic tables and raised flower beds in addition to planting over 1,500 trees, making the park a wonderful place for locals and their families to visit. They have also been awarded Level Five, Yorkshire in Bloom’s highest merit and, in recent years, have created a woodland walk path, refurbished the park’s petanque area, installed a life-saving defibrillator and provided wreaths for the park entrance war memorial.
Their most recent achievement was to secure the substantial funding needed for refurbishment of the park’s highly popular tennis courts.
Coffee mornings and social evenings in the pavilion also provide a vital focal point for the Sowerby Bridge community.
For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].
The finals of the BBC Radio Leeds Make a Difference awards will take place at the Royal Armouries in Leeds in September.