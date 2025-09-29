Concerns as company asks to keep quarrying in Calderdale

A company is seeking consent to keep quarrying and working stone in Calderdale - but neighbours have raised concerns.

Halifax-based Edwards Excavations Limited has applied to Calderdale Council planners for permission to keep quarrying sandstone at White Rock Quarry in Stainland.

Conditions imposed on quarrying permissions are periodically reviewed.

The Dean House Lane site has been worked since the 1880s, including stone used in roofing, walling and for flags, according to supporting statements with the application.

A large block of gritstone which is over 20 tonnes in weight quarried by the company from White Rock Quarry at Stainland

But objections have been lodged by two residents concerned about ongoing impacts on the area.

One cites concern over an “inadequate bridleway being used for large quarry vehicles on a daily basis” - meaning Dean House Lane - and claims there have been serious incidents on the route to the site – previously owned by local stone and aggregates production giants Marshalls - in the past.

They argue resulting mud causes issues and say Dean House Lane is the only safe access during bad weather for residents of 10 homes past the quarry, on a road which only has two passing places.

Forest Hill Road and Berry Mill Lane are also affected, they say.

A second objector says they are concerned about short and long-term ecological damage caused by quarrying.

Supporting statements say Edwards Excavations Limited, bought the quarry form Marshalls in 2023.

It had been intermittently worked by Marshalls from 2006 to provided boulder and block stone to its Brookfoot Works at Southowram.

Edwards Excavations Limited has worked through the stockpile of boulder left by Marshalls on the south side of the site.

The level of the quarry has been worked out to process all the stockpiled boulder with a crusher and screen with a three-way conveyor to produce sized aggregate.

Larger blocks have been removed for assessment as building stone and stored on site.

The company has also bought some extra land from Marshals to improve sight lines for vehicles leaving the site.

Reports submitted with the application include a hydrogeological risk assessment, and consideration of location, topography, geology, rock reserves, working methods, environmental matters and restoration aspects including soiling and cultivation.

The application, number 25/00555/MCO, can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.