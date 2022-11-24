Liam Broster had sought permission to put the building on land at Elland, allowing him to be on the spot where he has livestock, offering more security for his animals.

Planning Committee councillors heard Mr Broster needed to be within sight and sound of his livestock – including sheep and cattle – at intensive periods such as lambing or when cows were in calf.

Supporting his application were Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) and the National Farmers Union, the latter saying they knew Mr Broster well and that he was hard-working and successful.

Liam Broster wants to build a farm worker's dwelling on green belt land in Elland to help look after livestock. Pictured is a generic image of sheep in fields.

The council’s animal welfare officer said they did not believe Mr Broster needed to live on site as his home was reasonably close by, but Mr Broster challenged this.

Planning officers, recommending refusal, said national policy was clear the building would not be allowed on green belt land unless very special circumstances were demonstrated.

But as the application was only outline, for access only, they said they did not have enough detailed information about the building to determine a crucial point – whether or not harm to the green belt, by allowing it, would be outweighed by benefits it would bring.

Councillors agreed it was worth exploring if a solution could be found.

This will allow time for Mr Broster to meet with Calderdale Council officers to explore a way forward for his application, they decided.

