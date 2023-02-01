Francis Page, who helps organise regular litter picks in Sowerby Bridge, has previously raised concerns with the council over waste management firm Suez's practices, which he felt were putting pedestrians and motorists in danger due to bags and boxes of recycling being in the road.

He said the council initially responded positively to the points he raised and practices were improved in the area he highlighted, but Francis says the problem still persists in other locations across Calderdale.

He said: "All residents have the right to expect their recycling to be done in a safe and professional manner – not just the ones who complain!

Residents in Sowerby Bridge concerned over recycling collection practices

"Suez have now had over six weeks to review and modify their practices yet, in spite of their assurances, at least in some parts of Calderdale, their operatives are still putting people at serious risk of injury.

"At the end of the day, this is a very simple matter of primary school science: black recycling boxes need to be weighed down by recycling sacks and food waste bins.

"Ensuring safe practices is a much simpler option than having to scrap the existing scheme and replacing it with one of the safer schemes used by other authorities using competent contractors with robust and consistent safe practices.

"Safe practices need to be strictly observed Calderdale-wide and not just in the vicinity of Sowerby Bridge.

"It is also worth observing that, in the course of a recent litter pick with LitterfreeSB, there was a significant reduction in household litter on Wakefield Road - mainly plastic bottles and cans - which seems to point the finger of blame for our burgeoning litter crisis on slapdash recycling collection practices.

"Indeed, the countless people I have talked to recently blame the council and their contractors for the poor state of our streets.

"Many too comment that failure to collect on the days prescribed by the council is a very significant factor.

"Is this a case of the contractor not fulfilling the terms of their contract or is it a matter of the contract not being specific in how many collections will be made for the price agreed?

"This separate question is not merely a matter of value for money it is a matter of whether or not rate payers are being taken for ride by the contractors.

"It's vitally important issue and residents have the right to know what to expect as a safe level of service from contractors working for their council."

Andrew Pitts, Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, said: “We thank Calderdale residents for recycling and doing their bit for the environment as we continue to tackle the climate emergency.

"Keeping Calderdale clean and tidy is important to us, and all Suez crews receive training and reminders on collecting and returning recycling containers correctly.

"Suez and the Council regularly monitor collections, and if we become aware of any specific areas where containers are not being returned correctly, this is followed up.

“We also encourage residents to help keep their recycling safely in their containers by squashing cans and plastics, sealing them securely in the white sack using the Velcro fastening, and cutting cardboard to fit in the black box, to prevent any items spilling out of the containers before collection.

"Residents should also put their containers away securely as soon as possible after they have been emptied, to stop them blowing about.

“Suez collection crews have special processes in place for when streets and homes can’t be accessed in the usual way – for example, because of parked cars or uneven road surfaces.