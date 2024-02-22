Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The regeneration project, funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is aimed at “creating new welcoming spaces, improving accessibility and traffic circulation around the town, and enhancing public transport connectivity”, says Calderdale Council.

It includes the pedestrianisation of Market Street and a short length of Northgate, creating a new public space outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library, additional and upgraded crossing facilities, new cycle routes and facilities at major junctions and throughout the town, and new bus priority access and new bus stops at Southgate, Ward's End, Union Street, Church Street, Alfred Street East and Horton Street,

There will also be some rerouting of traffic, realignment of junctions and changes the road layout including removing the Bull Green roundabout.

Councillor Scott Patient said the project is a major milestone for Halifax

Construction company Galliford Try has now been appointed to carry out the works.

The scheme will be split into three parts, with work on each section to run separately and consecutively in a bid to minimise disruption.

Initial work will begin later this month. Calderdale Council says a small number of trees and hedgerows near the roundabout and central reservation of the A629 at Cow Green/Bull Green will have to be removed to facilitate the works.

"The aim is to minimise the impact on existing trees and over 100 more will be planted in various places across the town centre with further landscaping work taking place as the project progresses,” said a spokesperson for the council.

Work on the project will fully begin in spring this year, with Galliford Try setting up a work compound from April in Union Street car park – meaning the car park will be unavailable for public parking for the duration of the works.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “The work planned for Halifax will completely transform the town centre, with a focus upon environment, accessibility, transport choice and economic opportunity.