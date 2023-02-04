Residents have battled for several years to save a community space at Horley Green Road, Claremount, from housing development.

Calderdale Council had argued the green should be included for house building as there is a sufficient amount of open space elsewhere in the neighbourhood, including parks and gardens and play provision for children, and the site could provide 56 homes.

But Government-appointed independent Planning inspector Katie Child, who has been overseeing a four year consultation process over Calderdale’s Local Plan – a blueprint to identify sites for future development and the creation of nearly 10,000 new properties in the district over the next decade – is not convinced so much of the land should be given over to dwellings at Horley Green.

The open land at Horley Green, Claremount, Halifax. Picture: Google

Ms Child says: “The site is one of only two identified areas of amenity green space in Claremount and the evidence before me indicates it is a well-used and valued community facility.”

Although additional housing can bring benefits – this site should not house so many, says the Inspector.

“I am not persuaded that the development of 56 dwellings on the site is justified or that qualitative improvements elsewhere would provide adequate compensation.

“The open space is a key part of the streetscape and its replacement with 56 dwellings would have a significant adverse effect on the verdant appearance of the locality,” she says.

Residents have campaigned for years to save the fields at Horley Green, Claremount, Halifax, from development

Ms Child said development on a portion of the site could be justified if it is set back from Horley Green Road and remaining open space is retained and improved.

Accordingly, the developable area should be reduced to 0.25 hectares – which could see a maximum of 14 homes built, she said.

Improvements such as the provision of a play area and other features could be identified through community consultation, says Ms Child.

Her report into the Local Plan is expected to be considered by senior councillors on the authority’s Cabinet in the next few weeks and then be put forward to a full council meeting for adoption.

Planning inspector Katie Child

