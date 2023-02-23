When they meet next Thursday (March 2), senior councillors on the authority’s ruling Cabinet are asked to recommend to the full Calderdale Council that members adopt the land use blueprint later in March.

The Local Plan identifies sites where up to 10,000 new homes might be built into the 2030s, and also sites for economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If adoption of the Local Plan is ultimately approved at the full council meeting on March 22, this will ensure the council has a robust and up to date planning policy framework, councillors have been told.

Aerial view of Brighouse where around 3,000 new homes are planned as part of two suggested 'garden suburbs' in the controversial Calderdale Local Plan

The plan will run to 2033 and once the green light is given, it will be reviewed in year five to see if the number of new homes are still needed.

Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, said the end of what has been a lengthy process is now in sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are the final few steps on the road to the adoption of Calderdale’s Local Plan.

“There will be no further public hearings and there can be no further major changes to the plan.

Coun Jane Scullion

“All that is left is for it to be considered by Cabinet and Full Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is as it should be, this is the plan for the future of Calderdale so it’s important that the final decision rests with our local democracy,” she said.

Proposals have been controversial particularly in south and eastern parts of the borough including Brighouse, where two large Garden Suburbs together comprising around 3,000 new homes are proposed; Greetland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf, where numbers of new homes are likely to be highest.

Campaigners’ concerns include infrastructure and environmental, including air quality, issues.

But the Government-appointed Planning Inspector, Katie Child, who oversaw the hearing process, said she found the plan “sound” providing a number of main modifications she has detailed are made, and the recommendation to Cabinet includes that these be incorporated into the document.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If adopted, the Local Plan will replace the Replacement Calderdale Unitary Development Plan (2006).