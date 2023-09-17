News you can trust since 1853
Council might take over running bin collections and recycling in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

Future options on who will deliver Calderdale’s waste and recycling services will be considered in depth, councillors heard.
By John Greenwood
Published 17th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Options include continuing to outsource services – handled by Suez at the moment – and the council linking up in a joint local venture, effectively bringing services back “in house”.

Coun Brenda Monteith (Con, Brighouse) asked Calderdale Council Cabinet members what research had been done into the issue, given this month’s list of upcoming key council decisions indicated a decision is expected in November.

“If the report is to determine how the waste and recycling service will be delivered after July 2026, please advise what options are being considered,” she said.

Councillor Brenda Monteith asked what options are being consideredCouncillor Brenda Monteith asked what options are being considered
Earlier this year, Cabinet agreed to extend Suez’s contract – due to end in 2024 - for two years as the most suitable arrangement for the short term.

What might happen after 2026 was also one aspect of how the council’s waste and recycling services operate considered by scrutiny councillors this week.

Cabinet member for public services and communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) told Coun Monteith the report described on the key decisions list will explore how the service can best be delivered from August 2026.

“It will consider several options including a joint venture with a local authority trading company in sourcing all or part of the function, or continuing to outsource to a commercial organisation.

“The implications of each option are being explored in depth by officers from across the council, using their professional knowledge and contact with outside bodies as appropriate,” she said.

“This information will be included in the final report.”

