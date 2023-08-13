Council releases site of old care home for new enterprise centre in Todmorden

Calderdale Council’s cabinet has agreed to dispose of the former care home site at Ferney Lee, Todmorden.

The land will be transferred to Calder Valley Community Land Trust (CVCLT) at nil value to allow a mixed use commercial and housing development.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) told colleagues the enterprise centre component would reflect recent changes where people were moving away from working in a centralised office and looking instead for the smaller work spaces this would provide.

Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn

The land had been earmarked for an “extra care” centre, and the council had tendered for this but found no takers, the feeling being it was too far out of Todmorden town centre, he said.

Extra care facilities usually aim at ensuring residents have a degree of independence but in that very specific market those running these looked to sites closer to town centres, meaning Ferney Lee was not a tenable option, he added.

There had been concerns about siting the centre, funding for which forms part of Todmorden’s £17.1 million Town Deal Board award projects, at Bramsche Square, where it was originally envisaged to be built.

“But now we have an option for some housing that can make a real difference and an enterprise centre,” said Coun Fenton-Glynn.

Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said: “Officers will continue to progress the investment in the public realm at Bramsche Square and engagement with market traders is already happening to make sure the development supports the ongoing success of the market.

“The relocation of the enterprise centre also opens up the opportunity for even further dialogue with local groups to support what is currently a very well-loved green space.”

Market traders have been unhappy at some proposals for Bramsche Square, particularly potential loss of some parking spaces, while others were concerned about the loss of green space there known as Pollination Street.

Coun Patient said: “It is very much a moveable feast and a bit of an opportunity to reframe how we look at things.”