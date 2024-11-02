Councillors asked to back multi-million pound plans to change waste services in Calderdale

Senior councillors are asked to back multi-million pound plans to enter into a joint partnership to deliver waste and recycling services in their borough.

More control and increased flexibility should allow Calderdale Council to get best value for money and offer a good service, Cabinet councillors are told.

If approved, it will involve the council buying new vehicles for use by the joint venture company as the most cost-effective way forward, say council officers.

When they meet at Halifax Town Hall from 4pm next Monday, November 4, Cabinet members are asked to agree entering into a partnership with the Norse Group to deliver the services from August 1, 2026.

An initial eight year partnership, with options to extend this for a further eight years beyond that, is proposed.

If they agree the big changes, Cabinet councillors are asked to recommend work begins immediately with Norse to agree a mobilisation plan to ensure a smooth transition to the new arrangement.

The waste and recycling fleet would be fully managed by the company.

Investment required for replacing vehicles has been identified in the recent update of the council’s Medium Term Financial Strategy which will soon be formally considered as part of the setting of next year’s budget.

The revenue implications of the cost of waste and recycling vehicles at £7m is estimated to be £1.3m per annum when spread over the life of the asset, senior councillors are told.

There would be “significant mobilisation costs” incurred in the first year, although these would be paid back over the first five years of the arrangement, say the papers.

If the service turns a profit, a profit share arrangement of 67 per cent to Norse and 33 per cent to the council has been proposed by Norse.

Since 2015 waste operator Suez has provided the service, with a two year extension on the contract ending on July 31, 2026.

Discussions with Norse – described as the largest local authority trading company in the UK, which says it has developed a culture of long-term partnership working and ethical profitability for local communities – began with Cabinet agreement a year ago.

Councillors are told the joint partnership will be a more affordable solution to providing the services, despite the vehicle purchase costs, than outsourcing the whole operation, as is done currently, or bringing the whole operation “in-house”.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden), says efficiency, sustainability and resilience will be the goals of the service – ensuring a good service which also delivers value for money.

Recycling, which Calderdale has been doing well, will remain an important element of the service going forward, she says.

Waste and recycling is the biggest service the council provides in terms of volume, with more than 7.5 million scheduled collections from 95,000 households every year.

Service provision would replicate the current service, including the management of Calderdale’s Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Extras being explored as part of deal include a second garden waste round – recently introduced by Suez – and a food waste round to collect from flats and apartments.