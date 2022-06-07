Councillors give green light to extension plans at Halifax property

They approved Mrs G. Nabi’s application to build rear and side extensions, with a raised patio and balcony at the back, at a semi-detached home at Willowfield Road, Halifax.

As an “end dwelling” it had a substantial garden at the side and rear, said a report to Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee.

Eleven letters of objection were received on the plans voicing concerns about privacy, the visual impact of an extension one claimed would have a bigger footprint than the original building and loss of space for wildlife.

Councillor Dot Foster raised concerns over underground springs

Ward councillor Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) shared concerns the property would overlook others and also said the issue of underground springs had been raised with her.

“I am concerned at the impact any works might have on the flow of water towards neighbouring properties.

“The recent removal of trees and shrubs from the property would appear to already be showing a detrimental effect on neighbouring properties.

“The application will make the revised property significantly larger than any of the surrounding properties and therefore out of scale with the neighbouring properties on this part of Willowfield Road,” she said.

Planning officers, recommending approval, said planning conditions indicated that prior to occupation of the dwelling, a scheme of landscaping the site has to be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.

Other conditions include provision of some off-street parking.

Coun Audrey Smith (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) asked about possible flooding issue concerns raised by Coun Foster in terms of water courses having to be diverted.

Planning officers said checks had shown no water courses and issues usually related to blocked manholes and the like, so any located on the site should be reported to the local authority, then they could be surveyed.

Responding to committee Chair, Coun Victoria Porritt (Lab, Elland), officers said this could be imposed as a planning condition.

Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn) asked about distances from the property lower down but was told they were within policy.

Speaking on behalf of the occupant, who currently resided in his ward, Coun Faisal Shoukat (Lab, Park) said the proposal was for a modest, family home extension which would provide off-street parking, designed in keeping with planning guidelines.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked how many cars would use the parking spaces and Coun Shoukat said there would be two vehicles for the four-bed property.