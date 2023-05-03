Clifton Village Neighbourhood Forum needs to raise at least £15,000 to fund legal costs which will be involved in seeking the review of Calderdale Council’s decision, and has set up a Crowdjustice funding page.

The group, which took part in four years of hearings into the controversial land-use blueprint, which could see 10,000 new homes built in the district by 2033, argues research by its own experts had showed the Local Plan to be “flawed”.

A forum spokesperson said: “Seeking permission to take Calderdale Council to the High Court is not easy, but we believe you must always do what is right.

A narrow majority of Calderdale councillors agreed to adopt the plan at a full council meeting in March despite being lobbied by dozens of protestors outside Halifax Town Hall.

“Local plans must be based on up-to-date and sound evidence to ensure that the decisions made are the best for communities now and in the future.

“The Forum continuously participated in the local plan examination process.

“From cake bake sales to individual donations, our fundraising enabled the forum to engage planning, transport, air quality and legal experts.

“Our evidence demonstrated material flaws in the assumptions made by others when making these life-changing decisions.

An aerial view of Brighouse where hundreds of new homes could be built as part of Calderdale's recently adopted Local Plan - a blueprint to shape land-use in the district over the next decade.

The Brighouse-based campaign group said despite continually presenting this evidence, the Government planning inspector approved the council’s view, leading to the Local Plan being adopted in March.

“The forum and other participants had two options – to accept or challenge the decision,” said the spokesperson.

The forum argues the legal action identifies several grounds for the High Court to quash Calderdale’s decision and members have launched the CrowdJustice page to take this action.

The shape of things to come: Upto 4,000 new homes could be built in Brighouse with the creation of two 'garden suburbs' around Thornhills at Clifton, and Woodhouse.

“It takes courage to challenge the choices made by those in power, and we hope our efforts will inspire others to do the same,” added the group.

On the decision to seek permission for a judicial review, the forum said of 216 votes cast 203 were eligible in that they were cast by people who live in, or have a business interest in, the forum area, with 202 supporting the motion with one rejecting the motion.

Not all in the area are in support, with one person, who wished to remain anonymous, contacting local media arguing not all Clifton residents are in favour of the fundraising efforts.

The person said they felt chance of success was small, would be costly for both sides, argued that new homes were needed and accused the campaigners of “Nimbyism.”

Garden suburb: A view of the open countryside at rural Thornhills, Clifton, which could be carved up as part of Calderdale's controversial Local Plan land-use blueprint

The Local Plan hearings were overseen by Government-appointed Planning Inspector Katie Child.

Ms Child said she found that subject to some modifications – which councillors agreed to make – the Local Plan was “sound”.

The council argues the new homes are needed, particularly if the borough, which has an ageing population, is to attract new businesses and grow, also citing extensive waiting lists with the borough’s main social housing provider.

In some areas of Calderdale, such as Shelf, Northowram and Greetland, the plan is contentious as some sites outlined for future development are in green belt countryside and fields.

In Brighouse, where the lion’s share of the homes might be built, two ‘garden suburbs’ with around 4,000 homes are planned - one at Thornhills hamlet near Clifton and the other at Woodhouse.

A judicial review is a type of court proceeding in which a judge reviews the lawfulness of a decision or action made by a public body.

Judicial reviews are a challenge to the way in which a decision has been made, rather than the rights and wrongs of the conclusion reached.