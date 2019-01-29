Cruel animal traps found at popular Calderdale beauty spot

A warning has been issued to visitors and their pets after animal traps were found at a popular beauty spot in Calderdale.

The discovery has been made at Ogden Water Nature Reserve.

Since Wednesday a number of snare traps have been found around the Ogden Clough area at Ogden Water.

They were found by a member of the public and handed in at the visitor centre and to staff on site.

These have been attached to trees/fenceline on green nylon lines and have been at knee to waist height.

Issuing the warning on Facebook a spokesperson for the nature reserve said: "With the snares being around knee height and higher it would appear that the person(s) setting them are after deer.

"Unfortunately these are at the same height that could snare a dog as they head out in the woodlands.

"They were found on small deer tracks and off the main paths and desire lines that most people like to use, however we do have visitors and dogs who like to get off the beaten track so please be vigilant. While initially found around Ogden Clough there may be others within the wider woodlands.

"We have made an initial check at both the deeper regions of Ogden Clough and Skirden Clough (the two valleys that the feeder streams flow down).

"If you should come across any snares or trap, please take care and if possible dismantle and bring to the Ogden visitor centre.

"Please leave your details and where you found them as well.

"We have reported the matter to the police and they along with PCSO's, staff and safety wardens will be checking and visiting the area for the foreseeable future.

"We are not wanting people to read this and see it as a reason not to visit the area, but to raise awareness and hopefully help to keep Ogden Water safe for both the visitors (2 and 4 legged) and for the wildlife that lives here."

