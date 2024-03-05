Designers appointed as plans to rejuvenate Bramsche Square in Todmorden move forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale Council has appointed the designers for a project to rejuvenate Bramsche Square and the surrounding areas

The Public Places in the Heart of Todmorden project is part of the Todmorden Town Deal, a £17.5m regeneration programme funded by the UK Government, and led by Todmorden Town Deal Board, to develop the economy and transform the town.

Around £3.5million will be used to create a vibrant and green town square in the centre of Todmorden, that supports a thriving local economy and cultural sector.

Bramsche Square car park, Todmorden

It aims to encourage more visitors to the town and promote walking and cycling.

Urban and rural place design practice, Planit, a specialist in town centre regeneration work, has been appointed to develop designs for the project. These will include plans for the new flexible town square, which will be able to support a range of events.

Work is also taking place to ensure that access to and visibility of the current Market Hall is improved. The facilities and services available at the outdoor market are also being upgraded, to include power supply, water and improved drainage.

Coun Sarah Courtney

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Bramsche Square in Todmorden is in the heart of the town and surrounded by three fine heritage buildings, Todmorden Market, Central Methodist Church and the Grade I listed Todmorden Town Hall and we want to make the most of the distinctive character of the area.

“This project, as part of the town deal, aims to improve and upgrade Bramsche Square to create an attractive, welcoming and accessible space, which can be used to support the town’s extensive events programme or just as a place to sit and enjoy the surroundings."

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “Investing in a more attractive and flexible town centre for Todmorden residents, businesses and visitors is a priority for us on the local strategic Board.