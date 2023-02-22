Developer to host public open day at Dean Clough tomorrow about plans to turn Rawson's Mill into 58 apartments

Rawson's Mill, Halifax. Photo: Historic England

The development is being planned by Bingley based Michael Ainsworth Design Partnership, who are in the process of forming a planning application for the redevelopment of Rawsons Mill which will see the conversion of 58 residential apartments within the mill and two dwellings within the boiler house with associated parking and landscaping.

Members of the public have been invited to comment on the proposal at the open day, which will run from 9am to 12noon tomorrow at Dean Clough.

In a statement, MADP said: “We are are pleased to be working with a local developer to propose converting the former Rawson Mill, Halifax into 58 apartments and two houses.

"The scheme is sympathetic to the original mill, and as well as creating new housing will provide jobs opportunities through the construction phase.

“MADP has consulted with the local authority conservation department as well as Historic England and any proposal will retain the character and features of the original structures.

“A public open day is proposed where members of the public can ask questions and voice any comments which will then be considered prior to any formal application.

“It is hoped that subject to approval work would start this year with an anticipated completion of summer 2024.

“Traffic should not be affected as the additional number of cars in negligible given the proposed reuse of the existing access onto Lee Bank.