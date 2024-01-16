"It's in a valley, on quite a slope, and there are areas you wouldn't be able to develop, so it's not the most straightforward bit of land but it's an area of Calderdale that needs housing."We're already starting to take some expressions of interest from some developers but it won't be an overnight sale."When asked how much the land might be sold for, Mr Barker said: "If you think about Lincolnshire, where there might be a nice level field, that's the ideal."But anywhere you start getting hills leading to retaining structures and other abnormals together with off-site considerations, you can't really be precise, every site's different.”