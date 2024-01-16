Developers sought for land in Wheatley with capacity for more than 100 homes
The land, on Wood Road in Wheatley, has been allocated as part of the Local Plan review that was adopted last year.
Agents Walker Singleton estimate up to 109 homes could be built on the ten acres of land, and are inviting expressions of interest from developers.
Ryan Barker, from Walker Singleton, said: "The indicative number of homes is based on the hectarage or acreage of land.
"It's in a valley, on quite a slope, and there are areas you wouldn't be able to develop, so it's not the most straightforward bit of land but it's an area of Calderdale that needs housing."We're already starting to take some expressions of interest from some developers but it won't be an overnight sale."When asked how much the land might be sold for, Mr Barker said: "If you think about Lincolnshire, where there might be a nice level field, that's the ideal."But anywhere you start getting hills leading to retaining structures and other abnormals together with off-site considerations, you can't really be precise, every site's different.”