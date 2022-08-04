Doubts over future of mental health service that have eased flood trauma in Calderdale

Funding for one of the programmes run by Healthy Minds runs out at the end of September and politicians and members of the public have asked how the service offered might be saved.

At a council meeting, Coun James Baker asked Cabinet members: “It is my understanding the funding is going to run out.

“What are you going to put in place to help people when that service comes to an end?”

Cabinet member for climate change and resilience, Coun Scott Patient said there had been ongoing discussions with Healthy Minds.

It was still part of the flood action plan and although Healthy Minds might not be able to deliver the service there was keenness to enable Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board partners to deliver it elsewhere.

The board was still trying to work with Healthy Minds to see if there were other funding pots which might provide necessary cash although the organisation did not feel like they had the capacity a bid.

“Unfortunately it is a bit of a national issue, so we will endeavour to do what we can to try and deliver the service in some way, shape or form – but it might not be through Healthy Minds,” said Coun Patient.

Chief Executive Officer Jonny Richardson Glenn has said Healthy Minds has been speaking with funders and council and NHS commissioners over the past 18 months.

“We’ve argued that the service plays a role in local, regional and national strategies on improving mental health and wellbeing – but none of that has translated into the financial support we and others in the charity sector need to keep vital services going.

“Although the loss of Recovery & Support will affect people, Healthy Minds is still here and our other services will remain available for the foreseeable future as they have separate funding streams,” he said.