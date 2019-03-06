Dramatic photos show damage from overnight landslide in Greetland

Residents in Greetland awoke yesterday morning to find a landslip had taken out a public footpath and sent piping and bricks into a neighbouring garden.

The incident took place at 2 Ellistones, Saddlesworth Road - just one day after the resident's neighbour had to move his car off his now sunken drive when cracks began to appear.

Landslide damage in David Clegg's garden.

These photos show the leftover damage in David Clegg's garden who has lived on the street for 30 years.

The 67 year old said: "It's one of those, it might get worse. We don't know what's going to happen. Everyone has been taking photos."

"We noticed it this morning but it's got worse. It's moving slowly all the time."

Residents in the modern house pictured above the garden have moved out as Calderdale Council's building and environment teams work to find a solution.

Paul Bellenger, Liberal Democrat councillor for Greetland and Stainland, said: "Residents are in talks as to a way forward of stabilising the land."

The councillor said the cause of the slide was due to a mixture of contributing factors, including clay found in the soil from construction work years ago.