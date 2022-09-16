Drought: Calderdale's water stock sent to Worth Valley after lowest rainfall in 130 years

Yorkshire Water says the water pipe over moorland is to support Worth Valley’s reservoirs after the lowest rainfall in 130 years.

Although the transfer scheme is currently temporary, the water company has said it will monitor the success and has not ruled out implementing “a permanent solution of a similar nature”.

Despite recent patches of rain, they say water levels are much lower than usual. With the ground remaining very dry, the reservoirs still need several months of wet weather to return to their usual levels.

Very low water levels at Baitings Reservoir in August

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month Yorkshire Water brought in a hosepipe ban across the county – which is still in place – and has tried to reduce demand on water from Worth Valley reservoirs.

Deborah Feldhaus, Head of Water Quality and Production at Yorkshire Water, said: “The measures we have already introduced in the Worth Valley have helped support our reservoirs through an extremely dry spring and summer.

"As that dry spell continues, the reservoirs require further support. The transfer of water from Calderdale will be like a temporary extension of our existing network of pipes and will help to support Worth Valley reservoirs.

“The hosepipe ban we introduced in August helps to reduce water use and pressure on our reservoirs. It also allows us to apply to the Environment Agency for drought permits, which will help us protect drinking water supplies and the environment.”

In addition to its usual leakage activity, the water company says it has stepped up its efforts across the region, particularly in the Keighley and Worth Valley area.

The number of leaks awaiting repair has reduced by 75 per cent, and the time taken to complete repairs is half of what it was prior to the drought.

The company is applying to the Environment Agency for a number of drought permits for reservoirs in other parts of Yorkshire.