Elland Railway Station: More details revealed about Calderdale town's new railway station as new planning application goes in
Calderdale Council has put in detailed plans for access routes – including pedestrian and cycleway bridges – as part of the £25 million scheme.
Construction on the station – which won approval earlier this year – could begin later this year, with the station open as soon as 2025.
The new bridges will link Elland and West Vale with the new station.
A heritage assessment, drawn up by consultants JBA and submitted with the application, describes stage-by-stage the planned routes and materials to be used, and outlines impacts.
The proposed Navigation and Calder bridge will be a two-span, tied-arch, steel fabricated bridge in Elland, say the plans.
One span will extend over the Hebble and Calder Navigation canal, from Park Road to Gas Works Lane.
The second, longer span will extend over the River Calder from Gas Works Lane to Riverside Park.
The structure will be 130m long by 5m wide and 13.5m high.
The 44 metre long West Vale bridge will be a new steel Warren Truss bridge crossing the River Calder at Heath Rugby Club.
It will be 3.5m wide and 5.3m high and will be finished in gloss black, according to the heritage document.
In the spring, leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The planned new station and access improvements are part of an exciting future for the town, complementing other improvement projects.
“This project would transform Elland town centre, bringing huge potential benefits to local residents, businesses and the wider Calderdale community.”