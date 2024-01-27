Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The town is currently “dominated by vehicles and has a poor public perception of road safety”, according to Calderdale Council.

It plans to use part of the Future High Streets Fun cash being invested in the town to reconfigure the road layouts, reduce carriageway widths and introduce new and widened footways.

There will also be some reduction to the number of parking spaces.

An artist's impression of how Elland town centre could look

"These measures will improve the public perception of road safety, create welcoming gateways that are easily accessible on foot and by bike and improve circulation with Elland town centre,” says the council.

Over £6m is being spent to revitalise the centre of Elland, supporting improvements to public spaces, the main shopping areas around Southgate and the refurbishment of the community Cartwheel Club.

The aim is to create “a thriving market town which is vibrant, safe and a great place to spend time,” said the council.

Part of the project is also the pedestrianisation of Southgate.

To introduce the changes, a number of Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) are currently being advertised. These include changes to waiting restrictions, loading bays and the rerouting of traffic.

Some on-street parking spaces will be removed but the council says access to Timber Street car park will be significantly improved.

To find more about what is being proposed for Elland town centre, visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/streets-and-transport/transport-initiatives/tro/current-tros#tro15812

Any feedback can be sent to [email protected] or Highways and Transportation, c/o The Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax HX1 1UJ.

The deadline for comments is Wednesday, February 7.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The transformation of the centre of Elland is progressing well, with significant funding supporting improvements to make the centre more attractive and enhancing the experience for those living, working or visiting the town.