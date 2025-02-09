Empty buildings cost Calderdale Council £350,000
The council owned 46 residential or commercial properties empty for more than half a year in 2024, figures show.
The wide-ranging list of properties includes North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax, which is awaiting demolition to make way for the construction of a new swimming pool and leisure centre on the same site.
The project was paused for a year due to spiralling construction costs but is now progressing.
The empty properties also included the now-closed Halifax Swimming Pool on Skircoat Road.
The other buildings were event venues, flats and houses, a village hall, offices, a day centre, pavilions, libraries, toilets, retail units, a holiday let which also houses a training room, changing rooms and a depot.
A Freedom of Information request to the council showed the cost of maintaining the vacant properties last year was £348,653.05.
The maintenance costs include security measures, utility costs, repairs and maintenance.
The council does not, however, propose to leave them this way.
It said: “We are currently in the process of trying to let, sell, re-occupy, look at options for future use or demolish these properties, while some have already been demolished.”