Environment Agency extends hours in flood-hit Calderdale town as defences plans go in

The Environment Agency is extending information sessions about its flood defence plans for Hebden Bridge as a planning application for the project goes in.

Once the application has been verified by Calderdale Council planners, the application and associated with documents will be available to view on the planning portal on the council’s website.

These will include a copy of an environmental statement and a non-technical summary of the major plans for the scheme, said the agency.

If the plans are approved, the multi-million pound scheme could take around four years to complete, it is estimated.

Scale, time, and potential disruption from works has seen fears voiced including from Hebden Bridge businesses.

They have also said they are concerned surface water issues will not be addressed as part of the scheme.

Some have expressed concern the works would change the look of the town to an extent that might put people off from coming.

The proposed scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding from both Hebden Water and the River Calder, and includes repair and reconstruction of river walls, building new walls within St Pol Square Car Park and vertical-rising flood barriers on Bridge Gate and Old Gate which would be raised when needed.

Works proposed also include repair and reinforcement of specific properties, modifications to five river weirs, replacement of a footbridge at Central Street, reinforcement of two bridges across Hebden Water and some landscaping to public open spaces.

The Environment Agency says letters have been sent to property owners directly affected to notify them of the application.

To help answer questions from the public, the agency’s flood information centre on Valley Road is adding an extra day and extra time when people can call in and inquire about the schemes.

As well as established regular opening hours of between 10am and 2pm on Mondays and Fridays, it is now open on an additional day – Thursdays, between 3pm and 7pm.

People can also receive copies of updates about progress with the schemes by sending the word “subscribe” by email to [email protected].

Hebden Bridge has been seriously flooded several times over the last 25 years.