Environment Agency issues drought permits to Yorkshire Water

The Environment Agency has issued drought permits that will allow Yorkshire Water to conserve water in 19 reservoirs and secure public drinking water supplies.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water company’s current licences require them to release a certain amount of water from the reservoirs to maintain the health of the river.

The permits allow them to reduce the amount released to conserve water in the reservoirs and secure water supplies, while still maintaining necessary environmental protection for the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden. Picture: Adrian Kellett.

The19 permits cover the South and the North West group of reservoirs and will last for six months.

Yorkshire officially moved to drought status in June following six months of below average rainfall combined with high temperatures, which affected most of the country.

In July, Yorkshire Water implemented a hosepipe ban that is still in place.

Claire Barrow, Environment Agency Yorkshire Drought Manager, said: “Although the recent rainfall in Yorkshire is welcome, more sustained rain is needed over several months to refill rivers and reservoirs, without which water supplies will continue to decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These permits will allow Yorkshire Water’s reservoir stocks to remain for longer, so protects that level of public supply.

“We only issue a permit if we are content that there are clear plans in place to mitigate any impact on the environment, along with strong evidence from Yorkshire Water of their ongoing commitment to reduce leaks and improve water efficiency.

“We will continue to work closely with Yorkshire Water as it develops the long-term solutions to protect water resources while drought conditions continue across Yorkshire.”