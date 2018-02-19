Environment Agency warns intense flooding is set to become more frequent

The Environment Agency has warned that intense bouts of flooding are set to become more frequent due to climate change.

The warning follows a pattern of severe flooding over the past 10 years, the last one hitting the Calder Valley in 2015, linked to an increase in extreme weather events as the country’s climate changes.

Met Office records show that since 1910 there have been 17 record breaking rainfall months or seasons in Yorkshire with nine of them since 2000.

As intense storms are becoming more frequent, sea levels are also rising because of climate change.

The Environment Agency has launched its Flood Action Campaign, targeting younger people through social media and online advertising to encourage them to check their flood risk at GOV.UK, sign up for free warnings and be prepared to take action when flooding hits.

Research shows that 18 to 34 year olds are least likely to perceive flood risk to their area, know how to protect their homes or where to go for information. They are also at highest risk of fatality as they are less likely to perceive their personal risk.

Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, said: “Climate change is likely to mean more frequent and intense flooding. Floods destroy – lives, livelihoods, and property.

"Our flood defences reduce the risk of flooding, and our flood warnings help keep communities safe when it threatens. But we can never entirely eliminate the risk of flooding. Checking your flood risk is the first step to protecting yourself, your loved ones and your home.”