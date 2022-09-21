Extinction Rebellion bus to visit Calderdale tomorrow

The bus will visit Todmorden market between 10am and 12.30 pm and then members of Extinction Rebellion will have doorstep conversations with people in Halifax between 2pm and 6pm.

May Molteno, mum of three and member of Extinction Rebellion Calderdale, said: “This summer we experienced 40 degrees heat in Calderdale. It was frightening.

"At the same time, forest fires swept through France. Now 30 per cent of Pakistan is underwater.

Photo: Extinction Rebellion Calderdale

"Across the world, crop yields are down. I am becoming very scared for my children’s’ future.”

Ali Bath, another local parent and Extinction Rebellion Calderdale member, added: “We know that a recent poll Ipsos found that eight in ten people in the UK are concerned about the climate crisis and over 52 pe rcent think the government’s plan to get net zero by 2050 is too late, that’s around 35 million people who think the government’s plan is not good enough.

"Meanwhile all this government seems to care about, is protecting the profits of the oil and gas companies. Enough is enough – we want to see action.”

May, Ali and others from Extinction Rebellion Calderdale will be using the bus’s visit to talk to people in Calderdale about the climate crisis – and invite them to take part in a mass action demanding action in the Spring of 2023.