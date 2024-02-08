Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposals are for six two-storey, two-bedroom homes on Sherburn Road on the Field Lane estate.

The housing association, which has submitted the plans in partnership with Place Capital Group, says it has adapted the project after residents called for more parking and the preservation of green spaces and natural light.

Together Housing says the new plans include many more new parking spaces than originally planned after people shared concerns over losses impacting Sherburn Road, Reins Road and Hanson Road.

The plans have been submitted to Calderdale Council

Consultations, which were launched in June 2023, also encouraged residents to have their say on key communal areas of the estate, such as the park and playground on Burnsall Road.

Proposals now include a full upgrade of play equipment and walkways, with the additional planting of new trees and bulbs to brighten the area up.

Benches and new seating areas have been added to plans, as well as the suggestion of moving the current football pitch to add painted lines and upgraded goalposts.

The updated plans have been shared with residents and submitted to Calderdale Council for a decision.

Frances Clarke, who is the assistant director for place shaping at Together Housing, said: “Together, with Place Capital Group, we want to ensure our residents feel their community is somewhere they can take deep pride in.

"It was important that we listened to feedback so that our proposals reflected residents’ views before submitting to the council.

“Residents have been open and honest about what they want to see from this investment and we’re eager to deliver these changes to create a lasting community in Field Lane.”

To view the plans and have your say on what they include, you can search for application number 24/00089/FUL on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/search-and-comment-planning-applications.

All planning application, past and current, submitted to the council are available for people to search for on the planning portal.