Fine for Calderdale litter louts could DOUBLE as council discusses how best to tackle yobs who blight beautiful borough

Anyone who drops litter or fly-tips in Calderdale could be about to face an even heftier fine.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale Council is considering ramping up punishments for people committing environmental crimes in a bid to help keep the borough looking beautiful.

The current fines have been in place for 13 years and members of the council’s Cabinet are set to discuss revised fees.

They include another £400 to the £1,000 fine already payable for fly-tipping and doubling the fine for littering from £50 to £100.

Councillor Jenny LynnCouncillor Jenny Lynn
A new £50 fine could also be introduced for lighting up in a smoke-free workplace.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “Issues like fly-tipping, littering and dog fouling cause a real blight on our beautiful borough and are committed by people showing a complete disregard for others and for our environment.

“Not only are crimes like fly-tipping unsightly they’re also unnecessary, with viable legal alternatives available, where waste can be disposed of responsibly.

“Tackling these types of crimes is important to the council and to local people and we want to do all we can to deal with these selfish and irresponsible crimes quickly, firmly, and appropriately.

“Fixed penalty notices allow our enforcement team to take immediate action and the proposals as part of this review would increase the amount and range of fines which can be imposed for certain offences.”

The matter is being discussed by the cabinet at a meeting on Monday (July 10) at Halifax Town Hall.

