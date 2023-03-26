First 20 of 106 new affordable homes for part of Halifax nearly ready for people to move in

The houses are being built along with the refurbishment of 70 existing houses in the Beech Hill area to provide more affordable housing in the town.

The project is part of a partnership between several organisations, including Calderdale Council, Together Housing and Esh Construction, which has been aiming to deliver up to 650 new affordable homes across Calderdale since 2018.

Work to build the new homes at Beech Hill started in late 2020 and the first 20, which will be available at an affordable rent, are due to be fully finished next month.

The new homes in Beech Hill are almost finished

They will be advertised and allocated through the Keychoice website: https://keychoice.housingapplications.co.uk

The remaining 86 homes will be completed in three stages, starting in late summer.

All development work is due to be complete by early 2024.

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “Nearing completion of the first new homes is a landmark moment for the Beech Hill transformation project.

"The longstanding ambition to regenerate the area is becoming a reality thanks to great partnership working through the Beech Hill Project Board and the Calderdale and Together Housing Investment Partnership.

"Overcoming the challenges of the site’s landscape, the pandemic and the cost of living crisis to deliver these homes is an amazing achievement.

