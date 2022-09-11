The Environment Agency issued the alert, which urges residents to "be prepared” as flooding is possible, was issued earlier this evening (Sunday).

It said: “This flood alert has been issued based on the forecast for overnight rain.

"Rain is expected from Sunday evening and will continue through the night and into Monday morning.

"We are expecting rivers to respond from the early hours of Monday, with levels at Walsden and Todmorden currently forecast to peak around breakfast time.

"There is some uncertainty in the forecast to the amount of rain we are expecting.

"There is a risk to low lying land and a potential for surface water.”