News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Flood alert: Calderdale residents urged to 'be prepared'

A flood alert has been issued for the River Calder between Todmorden and Brighouse.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 11:02 pm

The Environment Agency issued the alert, which urges residents to "be prepared” as flooding is possible, was issued earlier this evening (Sunday).

It said: “This flood alert has been issued based on the forecast for overnight rain.

"Rain is expected from Sunday evening and will continue through the night and into Monday morning.

A flood alert has been issued.

Most Popular

"We are expecting rivers to respond from the early hours of Monday, with levels at Walsden and Todmorden currently forecast to peak around breakfast time.

"There is some uncertainty in the forecast to the amount of rain we are expecting.

"There is a risk to low lying land and a potential for surface water.”

A flood alert advises people to prepare for possible flooding, including by having a bag ready with vital items in case you need to leave your home and checking you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies.

Read More

Read More
Flood wardens: Meet the volunteers who brave the elements to protect Calderdale ...
CalderdaleBrighouseEnvironment AgencyTodmorden