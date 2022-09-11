Flood alert: Calderdale residents urged to 'be prepared'
A flood alert has been issued for the River Calder between Todmorden and Brighouse.
The Environment Agency issued the alert, which urges residents to "be prepared” as flooding is possible, was issued earlier this evening (Sunday).
It said: “This flood alert has been issued based on the forecast for overnight rain.
"Rain is expected from Sunday evening and will continue through the night and into Monday morning.
Most Popular
-
1
Sex attack at Halifax's Piece Hall
-
2
Calderdale SmartMove: Sleep out for a night in Halifax's Piece Hall to help homeless charity
-
3
The Queen: What has been cancelled as Calderdale mourns Her Majesty including Piece Hall open air cinema, Yorkshire Proms and Halifax Town game
-
4
M62 closures: four slip road and lane closures for Calderdale motorists to avoid this week
-
5
Hebden Bridge squatters show no signs of leaving as they appeal for help staying through colder weather
"We are expecting rivers to respond from the early hours of Monday, with levels at Walsden and Todmorden currently forecast to peak around breakfast time.
"There is some uncertainty in the forecast to the amount of rain we are expecting.
"There is a risk to low lying land and a potential for surface water.”
A flood alert advises people to prepare for possible flooding, including by having a bag ready with vital items in case you need to leave your home and checking you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies.