Flood alert issued for Calder Valley

The alert was issued this afternoon

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert where flooding is possible for the Upper River Calder this afternoon (Thursday).

It said: "River levels are forecast to rise as a result of persistent rainfall today, which is expected to continue until tomorrow morning.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible from 5pm tonight and 12pm tomorrow. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We expect river levels to rise until mid-morning on Friday, after which time this band of rain is forecast to clear to the north-east and we expect river levels to drop.

"Our incident response staff are checking defences and closely monitoring the forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses. Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk. Be prepared to act on your flood plan."