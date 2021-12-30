Flood alert issued for Calder Valley
Residents are being urged to prepared for possible flooding between Brighouse and Todmorden.
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert where flooding is possible for the Upper River Calder this afternoon (Thursday).
It said: "River levels are forecast to rise as a result of persistent rainfall today, which is expected to continue until tomorrow morning.
"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible from 5pm tonight and 12pm tomorrow. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.
"We expect river levels to rise until mid-morning on Friday, after which time this band of rain is forecast to clear to the north-east and we expect river levels to drop.
"Our incident response staff are checking defences and closely monitoring the forecast.
"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses. Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk. Be prepared to act on your flood plan."
The agency will be updating its website over the coming hours. For more information visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings