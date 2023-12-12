Flood defences for Calderdale town get the go-ahead but park will be closed while work happens

Flood defences for Brighouse have been given the green light – but a park will be out of bounds while work is carried out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shovels will go in the ground to begin major elements of a flood alleviation scheme for Brighouse now financial sign-off for the £19m project has been achieved.

Environment Agency senior adviser Paul Swales told flood scheme partners work should start on the main Clifton Beck works – with storage areas at Wellholme Park and Whinney Hill Park – in the first two months of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reporting on a number of Calderdale schemes, he said he had an update to add.

Paul Swales from the Environment Agency

“The full business case has actually been approved and we’ve got financial sign-off now – so it’s full steam ahead, with construction looking to start at the end of January or beginning of February next year.

“It’s great credit to the team to get this major project through that milestone of full business case approval.

“We’re now ready and raring to go for the construction element,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swales said it would mean Whinney Hill Park will be out of use for the duration of construction work.

Proposed landscape design for Whinney Hill Park

The playground, skateboard park and cafe will still be accessible at Wellholme Park during its own building phase.

Earlier this year, partners were told planning permission for the work had been granted for the two park projects.

The project team are producing information boards which will be positioned at each entrance and exits within the parks informing users about the planned works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scheme leaflet is also being designed which will be posted to all households with a Brighouse postcode informing them of the need for a scheme and what works are planned, with an invitation to an information day planned to be be held in January 2024.

He also reported advance works are now complete along the River Calder in the town, meaning more than 50 businesses are now better protected from the risk of flooding.

Brighouse now has a stakeholder engagement group which is made up of project team members, Calderdale Council, local councillors and business owners, and representation from the Disability Forum and Calder and Colne Rivers Trust, said Mr Swales.