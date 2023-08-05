Flood information centre to open soon in Calderdale town as work to protect from flooding progresses

Work is also being to done to keep costs in check amid construction inflation amid the cost of living crisis, says the Environment Agency (EA).

A planning application for fluvial works in the Hebden Bridge scheme is expected to be submitted in winter 2023, with final drawings completed this month.

EA senior advisor Paul Swales told flood board partners costs were continually being reviewed and work done to keep them in check amid rising prices.

Paul Swales from the Environment Agency

Work done so far on designs for parts of the scheme aiming to help protect against surface water flooding, which will be used to shape final designs, have also shown scale of works can be reduced in size.

This means a smaller collection system and a smaller pumping station can be used, which should be both more efficient and less costly than originally envisaged, said Mr Swales.

Recently completed ground investigation work on the main Market Street will be followed later in the year by similar trials at various sites in the town, Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board partners heard.

Mr Swales said a Hebden Bridge flood information centre should soon be opening in the town, with people welcome to drop in and as questions about the Hebden Bridge and related Erringden and Stubbing Holme Road schemes.

In the case of Erringden, options to reduce risk including flood doors, barriers and air brick covers were being considered which - along with some highway works - aimed to better manage surface water run off from the hillside, particularly at Fairfield, Shelf Road and Hebble End, said Mr Swales.

Designs for the Stubbing Holme Road scheme were finally complete including trial pits to find out where services are located to inform the process, aiming to minimise disruption – and there will be some – in what is a constrained space, he said.