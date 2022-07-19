It is now 10 years since the first volunteers stepped up to form the group which provides a key line of defence in the fight to protect the borough from flooding.

What started with a handful of people has grown so that there are now more than 60 flood wardens, with groups in Todmorden, Walsden, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, Copley, Elland and Brighouse.

Many have witnessed first hand the devastation that flooding can cause.

The wardens survey the river levels in Mytholmroyd

Katie Kimber, Chair of Mytholmroyd Flood Wardens, volunteered after her home in Luddenden Foot flooded.

“It’s not all boots on the ground,” she explained. “Some people are involved in communications, some work on logistics, some are involved in the clean-ups. There’s a job for everyone.”

She said it can be a stressful and worrying role but also fun and extremely rewarding: “We get a lot of thanks from the community for the work that we do,”

The wardens work closely with Calderdale Council and the Environment Agency, as well as the emergency services and Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team.

Flood Wardens Scott Patient, Katie Kimber, Karl Boggis and Trevor Bannister.

Scott Patient, Vice-Chair of Mytholmroyd Flood Wardens, joined after the 2015 floods flooded his home and his children’s school. He said those floods inspired many people to volunteer.

“It was devastating,” he said. “It was similar for a lot of people. Even if they didn’t get flooded, they saw their neighbours’ homes getting flooded or went down to Elphaborough to get the older people to safety.”

All year round, the wardens work hard to make sure people in at-risk areas have their flood plans and are prepared.

Although Calderdale has introduced flood defences in the last 10 years, floods are still a real threat.

The volunteers have a variety of roles

Trevor Bannister, also from Mytholmroyd flood wardens, urged people to make sure they are ready; “It will happen again, we don’t know when and we don’t know where, but my best advice is to be prepared.”

Calderdale residents are being reminded to be prepared for the risk of flash flooding this summer.

Sudden and heavy downpours are more likely in the summer months and intense periods of rain falling on dry ground can rapidly overwhelm or block drainage systems, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Calderdale Council is encouraging residents and businesses to sign up for Met Office weather warnings, register for flood warnings, write or check their own flood plan and prepare flood protection measures in their property.

Flooding in Mytholmroyd (Getty Images)

The borough’s recently revamped flood website - www.eyeoncalderdale.com - also has advice and a flood warnings and alerts system.

Calderdale, as a rapid run-off catchment, is especially vulnerable to flooding because of its steep-sided valleys, aging drainage infrastructure and riverside communities.

Carolyn Jarvis, Flood Resilience Engagement Advisor at the Environment Agency said: “Flash floods occur extremely quickly and much faster than other forms of flooding. With the increasing impact of climate change, flash floods could happen more frequently.

"It’s vital that people know how to protect themselves and their property, and the network of flood warden groups in Calderdale play a vital role to support communities and help them be prepared.”

Visit https://eyeoncalderdale.com/volunteer for how to become a warden.