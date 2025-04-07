Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Final approval has been given for a flooding alleviation project in Halifax.

Senior Environment Agency adviser Paul Swales told flood alleviation programme partners it was hoped the scheme for Hebble Brook in Wheatley would start in late spring or early summer.

Realigning the water course and improving access are the preferred options, said Mr Swales.

Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board members were updated on a range of projects.

Paul Swales from the Environment Agency

They also heard work on the £19m Brighouse scheme was now underway.

The town’s two parks in which flood water storage areas are being created – Wellholme Park and Whinney Hill park – should see work there completed by spring 2026.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said: “Things are really progressing – it’s good to see it coming forward, people will see the actual scheme out there, work is taking place.”

Coun Blagbrough added communications had been good over the scheme.