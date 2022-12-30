Fly-tippers block road after dumping significant amount of rubbish in Shelf

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 27, with the waste being cleared up by Calderdale Council's Community Protection Team.

The perpetrators, and others tempted to follow suit, have been warned that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Coun Peter Caffrey (Northowram and Shelf, Con) said: "This was an large dumping, probably just tipped quickly and irresponsibly off a wagon.

Photo: Calderdale Council's Community Protection Team

"Unfortunately these incidents are increasing and the cost of clearing up is phenomenal.

"It is very difficult to police fly tipping especially when it is cross border. Whilst covert cameras can be installed in hotspots, the perpetrators are not slow in making themselves obscured or ensuring vehicles are unidentifiable."The burden of proof is stacked in the fly-tippers favour."

Coun Martin Hey (Northowram and Shelf, Green) said: "Sadly, fly-tippers never seem to take a holiday. This was a particularly serious incident which has led to a road being completely blocked.

“The Council’s message is simple and clear - fly-tipping won’t be tolerated and work continues to identify those responsible.“In the meantime, I ask people to continue to report fly-tipping on the Council website or phone-app."

Back in March, the Courier reported that there had been more than 3,000 incidents of fly-tipping in Calderdale in 2021.

Calderdale Council say fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence that carries a fine of £50,000 or up to five years in prison.

You can report fly-tipping online at https://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/community-and-living/clean-streets/fly-tipping.

