Four disabled cyclists and their support riders to take on cycle challenge around the Calder Valley

The EMpowered people cycle challenge will take place on January 29 and see four teams travel from Todmorden up to Blackstone Edge, over to Ripponden, through Hebden Bridge and back to Todmorden.

The ride will start from Morrisons’ Car Park in Todmorden, heading south. From Littleborough they climb 2 ½ miles to the summit of Blackstone Edge crossing the Lancashire / Yorkshire border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the top of Blackstone Edge the riders then head towards Ripponden giving the teams a chance to get their breath back on the long downhill towards Baitings Dam.

Four disabled cyclists and their support riders will take part in a ten hour, 100 mile challenge

The route then takes the riders into the Maze with testing climbs and steep downhill sections towards Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge. The route then heads towards Todmorden finishing back at Morrisons.

This is a tough and challenging cycle ride that will test the four brilliant EMpowered riders and their support riders to complete the 25 miles, with a total elevation climb of 2,200 ft route in under 2 and a half hours, at an average speed of ten miles per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Lord, Chairman Trustee of EMpowered people, said: “Our Pilot bikes have been in service for over seven years and through that time have had major modifications carried out to enable us to support our current and new riders. Sadly the Pilot bikes are becoming unreliable with metal fatigue in the frames and electric motors and batteries now needing replacement.

“Unfortunately due to the age of the cycles replacement parts are very limited to source and are extremely expensive to purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EMpowered people cycle challenge will take place on January 29

“We need to replace the bikes with new cycles that have strong frames, powerful motors, and a range of frame sizes to suite our Pilot Support riders. The cost for five replacement bikes is £27,500

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will promote the cycle challenge through social media and through friends of our charity. Our fund to date is £9,500.00 but we need all the help we can get to achieve our goal of helping and supporting more people with medical conditions to become active through Inclusive Cycling.”

For more information visit empoweredpeople.co.uk