Free family walking activity will celebrate reopening of Rochdale Canal in Todmorden

The activity is being organised by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through it’s CityConnect programme, dedicated to enabling more people to cycle and walk more often, in collaboration with partners Canal & River Trust.

The Nature Trail is a short and accessible walk of about one mile along the new and improved canal towpath. There will be a free family activity that will reward children for finding the answers, hidden along the walk, to clues on a free handout. Anyone who arrives at the start point between 10am and 1.15pm will be able to take part in the activity.

The start point will be outside Todmorden Library by the canal. Combined Authority partners including the Canal & River Trust and Cargodale will also be in attendance.

Todmorden canal

Anyone who completes the walk will receive a voucher for a free drink at the Kindness Hub café on Rochdale Road, a short walk away from the start point. The Kindness Hub is a non-profit social enterprise which supports local people with recovery from addiction.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “This lovely event wouldn’t have been possible without the Combined Authority’s investment in active travel, which is making walking in West Yorkshire safer, more accessible and more pleasant.

“Active travel such as walking and cycling will be central to our region’s future, as we build a strong, inclusive economy while adapting to the climate emergency. Improvements like these, to the Rochdale Canal towpath, are key to making active travel an easy, enjoyable choice for most short journeys.”

Coun Manisha Kaushik, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee Lead Member for Active Travel, said: “The Rochdale Canal towpath improvements are just one example of the work being done through the CityConnect programme to help West Yorkshire residents choose walking and cycling more often for everyday journeys.

“I’m looking forward to a stroll on the new towpath myself at the event – from trips to the shops and to see friends, to leisure walks on the weekend, good quality paths and pavements make such a positive difference to our quality of life here in West Yorkshire.”

The £2.1m scheme to boost cycling and walking along the 6km section of the route between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, was delivered by the Combined Authority's CityConnect Programme in partnership with Canal & River Trust, and Calderdale Council.