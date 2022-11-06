Free flood advice workshops on offer to Calderdale communities this Flood Action Week

The Environment Agency and partners are offering a series of free online events as part of this year’s Flood Action Week, running until Sunday 13 November.

The programme is designed for community groups and partner organisations with an interest in how they can prepare for, respond to and recover from flooding.

Sessions also cover community emergency resilience, climate change adaptation, natural flood management and flood volunteering.

Submerged cars and floating wheelie bins are pictured in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd in 2020. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Carolyn Jarvis, Flood Resilience Adviser at the Environment Agency said: “Working alongside fantastic partners, we’ve designed these workshops to provide free, accessible flood preparedness information. This is a great opportunity for people to become more informed and find out how they can help their local community respond to the impacts of flooding which we will all experience with more frequency.

“Flooding can be devastating, and this Flood Action Week we are urging people to check their flood risk and find out the simple steps they can take to be prepared for flooding this winter.”

People can view the programme of events and sign up for the free sessions at www.trybooking.com

Those at risk are encouraged to follow the advice to ‘Prepare. Act. Survive’, specifically:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding problem, Elland Road and North Cut, Brighouse

If there is an initial flood alert – prepare by packing medicines and insurance and documents and visit the flood warning information service.

If there is a subsequent confirmed flood warning – act by moving family, pets and belongings to safety. Turn off gas, water and electricity.