Quickline Communications has been awarded a contract under the government’s £5billion Project Gigabit programme.

The deal will subsidise the rollout of a full fibre network to more than 28,000 hard-to-reach rural homes and businesses across the West Yorkshire and York area.

Communities to be connected include the Calder Valley.

Built using XQS-PON technology, capable of supporting speeds of up to 10Gbps, Quickline’s full fibre network will enable its current and future ISP partners to serve customers with far faster and more reliable broadband services than legacy copper-based networks.

Sean Royce, CEO at Quickline, said: “We are extremely proud to be chosen as a delivery partner to the government for rural connectivity.

“Our mission at Quickline is to connect the unconnected to a world of possibilities by building a fast and reliable broadband network for rural communities.

“Project Gigabit is transformational and we are thrilled to play our part in changing the lives of people living in rural West Yorkshire, alongside parts of North and East Yorkshire.

“But this is about more than just broadband; we’re passionate about supporting rural communities, driving economic growth, creating jobs and helping to build the future digital workforce.