Future of Brighouse Civic Hall could become clearer soon after councillor asks for update
Brighouse Civic Hall, which hosted a range of events and organisations, is one of a number of buildings which was closed under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan in order to make financial savings.
Councillor Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) asked council officers at a recent meeting if it was possible to update him on what was happening with it.
He said he understood the council was still maintaining the building and it had complex issues.
The building is Grade II listed and two initial expressions of interest in taking on the building, by and educational establishment and a theatre group, were later withdrawn.
Council asset management officer Stephen Hoyle said an options report about the building had now been completed and sent to the relevant service directors for initial discussions.
He hoped by the end of August there might be a decision about options and he would be able to report further.