Get snapping to celebrate the 40th birthday of the Calderdale Way

The Calderdale Way is turning 40, and to celebrate Calderdale Council is looking for photographs that illustrate what makes it such an amazing walk.

The Calderdale Way is one of the most popular walking routes in the borough, taking in 50 miles of countryside throughout the hills, moors and valleys.

The route was marked out in 1978, and to celebrate its anniversary, a birthday party is being held on Sunday 23 September at Clay House in West Vale.

Ahead of the event, budding photographers are invited to send in photos of the Calderdale Way taken this month. The best images submitted will be on display at the birthday party, with judges choosing their favourite.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press, said: “The Calderdale Way takes in some of the most scenic and distinctive parts of the borough and is a popular route for walkers. Although the route is 50 miles in total, there are several short stages that can easily be enjoyed.

“We’d love people to take photos of their favourite section of the route and enter our competition to celebrate its 40th anniversary.”

The competition is free to enter and the winning photo will be showcased on www.visitcalderdale.com as well as Visit Calderdale’s social media accounts. The winner will also receive a family ticket to Shibden Hall.

Photography competition entries should be emailed to countyside@calderdale.gov.uk before Friday 31 August 2018.

Photos should be taken throughout August from anywhere on the route, and entrants are asked to submit no more than three photos each.

For more information about the competition and its terms and conditions, visit www.visitcalderdale.com

