Giant peace logo passes through Todmorden on way to Scotland

The journey is linking up with peace groups and Extinction Rebellion groups and included a stop-over in Todmorden this week.

The logo, finished in multi-coloured patterns and mounted on a trailer, stands some three metres high. A lively meeting was held at Todmorden Community College, organised by Calder Valley CND for Peace & Justice

Local campaigner, Diana Forrest from the local group, commented “We were lucky that the giant CND symbol stopped over in Todmorden – the inspiring talks by the visiting activists reminded us why it's so important that we continue to highlight the issue of nuclear weapons”

Activists from Calder Valley CND for Peace & Justice and Extinction Rebellion with Angie Zelter (kneeling, centre) and Dr Rowland Dye (kneeling right)