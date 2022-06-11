Giant peace logo passes through Todmorden on way to Scotland

The journey is linking up with peace groups and Extinction Rebellion groups and included a stop-over in Todmorden this week.
The logo, finished in multi-coloured patterns and mounted on a trailer, stands some three metres high. A lively meeting was held at Todmorden Community College, organised by Calder Valley CND for Peace & Justice
Local campaigner, Diana Forrest from the local group, commented “We were lucky that the giant CND symbol stopped over in Todmorden – the inspiring talks by the visiting activists reminded us why it's so important that we continue to highlight the issue of nuclear weapons”
Once in Scotland the giant logo will be used as a stage-backdrop for rallies with local politicians and peace campaigners. Over the weekend it will join the 40th anniversary celebrations at the Faslane Peace Camp near the Trident nuclear submarine base (HMNB Clyde), west of Glasgow.