Go-ahead for Mixenden Hub scheme with plans including a library, pharmacy, health centre and community garden

Opposition politicians had asked Calderdale Council’s Cabinet to look again at what Mixenden Hub will include, arguing further consultation was needed to see if it was what people wanted.

The hub, at Mixenden, was first proposed around 17 years ago and the current plans will include a library, a pharmacy, a health centre and a community garden.

Scrutiny councillors heard there had been changes over the years as to what might be included.

Calling in Cabinet’s decision to green light the project, Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf) said it had been “watered down” over the years and could end up a “white elephant” unless the council knew what people wanted.

But Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), outlining some of twists and turns over the years, said there was certainly a demand for retail and this could be explored further but the project had to be signed off first.

With inflation hitting project costs, more consultation and potentially having to draw up different plans for different things could put the project at risk, she said.

Also, senior financial officers had to sign off plans as viable and had done so with this scheme.

Many local authority projects were grant funded these days: “This is an exception, the council is committed to see it – the people of Mixenden deserve to see things happen there,” she said.

Coun Dan Sutherland (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), very critical of delays over the years, said it was not going to include everything he and others want, particularly retail.

“But I wouldn’t want to miss this chance to take this next step forwards and that would be my concern.

“Even if it doesn’t cover everything we might want, I want council and Cabinet to push those next steps.

“Shops would be beneficial.

“We shouldn’t stop now,” he said.

A majority of board members agreed and voted to release the decision for implementation.