Going Green: #Show the Love and protect our planet

Sir Tim Peake. Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images

The Climate Change Coalition has been champions of the green heart Show The Love campaign for a long time.

At a time of year where we’re thinking about love and showing those we care about just how much we love them, they’ve long advocated showing some love to the planet with the Green Heart campaign.

They’ve got their own hashtag too #showthelove so you can join in on social media and spread the message that loving the environment and caring for the planet is something we should all be thinking about a lot more.

This Valentines Day do something to help protect the planet. Photo: Adobe

The team at the Climate Coalition are urging us all to be a nation of green hearts.

Their website has plenty of ideas about what you can do and how you can get involved in the campaign: https://www.theclimatecoalition.org/show-the-love

Whether you just want to do a litter pick and use the hashtag to show your results or whether you want to get the kids involved and have them make a green heart wreath you can put on the front door, there’s something for everyone to take part in.

For Show The Love this year, they’re inviting communities to share the people, places and nature they love on social media with all the beautiful reasons our planet needs to be protected.

Swap coffee for tea. Photo: Adobe

They’ve also got a letter on their website which you can send to your local MP to urge them to prioritise the environment and put it at the core of policies.

And while there’s plenty for adults to do, there’s also a lot for children and young people to do.

There are recipe ideas using greener ingredients, there are suggestions for schools to get involved and make climate pledges.

There are plenty of green heart crafting ideas that you can do at home with the kids or grandkids too.

And an early search of the hashtag might show one of the community organised events in your area which will bring likeminded people together.

Valentine’s day can be a time for love and consumption but it can also be a time of year that’s difficult for those that are on their own, the green heart, #showthelove is a great way to take part in something that shows love at this time of year but channels passion into an issue that matters so much.

The Climate Coalition are launching a video on February 12th and as yet a mystery celebrity involved so you can keep an eye out on their social channels to see who they’re working with this year.

