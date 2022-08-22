Grants to help reduce flood risk in Brighouse

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grants are available for landowners to implement NFM measures on their land as part of a scheme managed by Calderdale Council and supported by the Environment Agency.

Previous rounds of this grant have supported over 30 Calderdale landowners to create a range of NFM works, from attenuation basins (dry ponds that temporarily fill when it rains) to the thinning of woodlands which can help slow water flowing overland by allowing light to reach the woodland floor so new vegetation can grow.

The grants cover engineering fees when needed and items such as fencing and gates where required to protect NFM interventions. Payments are also offered to landowners to maintain their projects into the future.

The work would form part of the Brighouse Catchment Improvement Project - a package of complementary schemes that will not only reduce the risk from flooding to homes and businesses in Brighouse, but also enhance the natural landscape along the catchment area.

The project involves implementing natural processes to reduce flood risk, including tree planting, soil aeration, woodland management, attenuation ponds and Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) such as permeable car parks, rain gardens, or even above-ground rain planter boxes. In addition, the project would explore the creation of wetland and an area of attraction for people and wildlife in Wellholme Park.

The Catchment Improvement Project would also complement other significant initiatives in the area, including the Clifton Beck Pilot project delivered by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust which aims to improve the beck’s water quality and increase the amount and quality of physical space available for nature to thrive and for local people to enjoy.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: “Although people may not be thinking about flooding at the moment, as the region experiences one of the driest summers on record, it’s important to remember that flash flooding can occur at any time and as rain falls onto dry ground it can make surface flooding more likely.”